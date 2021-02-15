Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,532,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $267.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.