Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 325.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 153,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 39,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,479. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.28.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

