Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $157.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

