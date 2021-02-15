Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,404.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

