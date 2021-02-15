Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,104.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,675.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.