Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,843.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,670.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

