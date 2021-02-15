Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Short Interest Up 43.2% in January

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 133,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of ALTA opened at $34.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $344,455. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altabancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Altabancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

