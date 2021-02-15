Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.40 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

