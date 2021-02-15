amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) (ASX:AYS) Insider Sells A$2,501,666.93 in Stock

amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) (ASX:AYS) insider Peter O’Connell sold 3,166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56), for a total transaction of A$2,501,666.93 ($1,786,904.95).

Peter O’Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Peter O’Connell sold 3,667,005 shares of amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.79 ($0.56), for a total transaction of A$2,878,598.93 ($2,056,142.09).

On Thursday, January 21st, Peter O’Connell sold 833,333 shares of amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.56), for a total transaction of A$649,999.74 ($464,285.53).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.34.

amaysim Australia Limited (AYS.AX) Company Profile

amaysim Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile virtual network operator in Australia. It operates through two segments, Mobile and Energy. The company provides 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile services, including voice and video calls, text messages, data, and multimedia messaging, as well as related information, entertainment, and connectivity services under the amaysim and Vaya brand names.

