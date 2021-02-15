Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is TCW Group Inc.’s Largest Position

TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,192 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,232.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,198.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,576 shares of company stock worth $11,381,053 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

