Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stake Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 12.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ambarella by 55.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ambarella by 27.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,641,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $124.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.