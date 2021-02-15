American Campus Communities (ACC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect American Campus Communities to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACC stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

