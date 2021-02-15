American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 540,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $129.62. 233,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

