American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the period. American Software comprises 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 1,397.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $910,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.63. 6,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,886. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $672.25 million, a P/E ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

Separately, Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

