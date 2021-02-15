AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

