AMLT (AMLT) Trading Up 66.9% Over Last Week

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 66.9% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $4,535.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00071456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.40 or 0.01009432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00054990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.83 or 0.05258840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00018621 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00036485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.