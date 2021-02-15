Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in January

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,381,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 14th total of 2,244,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMFPF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Amplifon stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

