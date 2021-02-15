Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMDUF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Amundi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amundi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. Amundi has a 52 week low of $70.01 and a 52 week high of $83.40.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.