Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $34.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $42.74 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.45 million, with estimates ranging from $9.01 million to $25.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $180,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 48,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.44. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

