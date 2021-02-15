Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.91. Lear posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $170.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

