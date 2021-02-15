Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will report sales of $10.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.65 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $32.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.23 million to $33.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.94 million, with estimates ranging from $38.75 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTST. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter worth $2,226,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $18.02. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

