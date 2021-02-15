Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to Post $0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Everi reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everi.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.08.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,038 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

