Analysts Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.50). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $58,112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after buying an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

ITOS opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.15. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

