Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $92.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $361.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $347.21 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.46. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,631. The stock has a market cap of $910.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

