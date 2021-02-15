Analysts Expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.13). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Savara.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Savara in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 36.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 29,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Savara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.18. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

