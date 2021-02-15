Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

QSR opened at C$75.03 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$36.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s payout ratio is 130.16%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

