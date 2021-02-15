Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zynga Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZNGA. Bank of America raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $2,394,819.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,464.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock worth $27,441,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

