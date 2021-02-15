Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

KGC stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

