Analysts Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Price Target at $34.11

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,364,850 shares of company stock valued at $52,200,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.73. 27,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,266. Camping World has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

