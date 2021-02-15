Analysts Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $43.13

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on fuboTV from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NYSE FUBO traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $46.66. 356,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,571,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.64. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

