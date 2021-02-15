Analysts Set OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Target Price at $17.83

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,468,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490,667 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

