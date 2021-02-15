Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

2/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $30.00.

1/22/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

1/20/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,738. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,997 shares of company stock worth $11,890,977. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

