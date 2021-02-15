Andrew Coombs Buys 450,000 Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) insider Andrew Coombs bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £409,500 ($535,014.37).

Andrew Coombs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Andrew Coombs bought 6,200 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £5,642 ($7,371.31).

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Coombs sold 2,603,065 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £2,446,881.10 ($3,196,865.82).

Shares of Sirius Real Estate stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 91.90 ($1.20). 678,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The company has a market cap of £967.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.63. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 44.35 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.90 ($1.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

