Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,100 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

LON AAL traded up GBX 130 ($1.70) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,793 ($36.49). 2,185,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,574.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,160.76. The company has a market capitalization of £38.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19).

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, with a total value of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, for a total transaction of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Insiders have acquired 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596 over the last ninety days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

