Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 212.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 509,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 191,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.