Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $88,642.05

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $88,642.05 and $10.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net.

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

