Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

