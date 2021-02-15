Apache Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apache in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apache’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ APA opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Apache by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

