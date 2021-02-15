Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,359,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,965 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $67,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768,896. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

