Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $116,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,167,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 103,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,272. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

