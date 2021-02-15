Aperio Group LLC Has $138.04 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 643,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $138,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $137,796,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,602.6% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 188,822 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 177,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,055,000 after buying an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.90. The stock had a trading volume of 172,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,427. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.