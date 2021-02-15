Aperio Group LLC Has $218.34 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.6% of Aperio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Accenture worth $218,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold a total of 517,214 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

ACN opened at $257.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

