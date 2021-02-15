API3 Price Hits $6.21 on Top Exchanges (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One API3 token can now be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00012568 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $85.95 million and $27.24 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, API3 has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00058207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.44 or 0.00264132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00087047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00077075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00090222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.06 or 0.00427398 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00180413 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. API3’s official website is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

