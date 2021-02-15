APIX (APIX) Price Reaches $0.0764 on Major Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. APIX has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.41 or 0.00995906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054123 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.90 or 0.05277935 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00025208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00037536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

