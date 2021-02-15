apM Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.88 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. apM Coin has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00927872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049317 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.76 or 0.04947163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.