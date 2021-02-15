Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the January 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $14.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

In other Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

