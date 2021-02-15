AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc engages in building and operating controlled-environment greenhouse farms for producing agricultural products. Its greenhouses distribute more water and reduces usage of water. The company produces vegetables. AppHarvest, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

