Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 168,666 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,195 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 249,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 630,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827,131. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

