AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,638,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,534,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,754,000 after acquiring an additional 342,311 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 720,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATR opened at $144.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

