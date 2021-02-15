ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$11.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.96.

TSE ARX opened at C$7.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

